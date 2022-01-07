The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for our region in effect until noon today, Jan. 7

WHAT

South winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

IMPACTS

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.