The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the region effective until noon today, Friday, Feb. 24.
WHAT
Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5 above zero.
WHERE
Portions of northwest Oregon, including Columbia County, and southwest Washington.
IMPACTS
The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
