Just a few days ago temperatures reached into the low 70s in Columbia County and across much of Oregon. All that changed early Monday morning, April 11.

A cold low pressure system ushered in a mix of slush, snow and ice that layered streets and roadways early Monday morning, April 11. On Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 3 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday due to the pending winter storm. The NWS than extended the advisory Monday morning until noon for the region.

Snow accumulations overnight ranged between two to six inches depending on the elevation.

The NWS also issued a Winter Storm Warning above 1,000 feet for up to a foot of new snow with winds up to 35 mph expected for the Northwest Oregon Coast range until 2 p.m. Monday.

Transportation crews reported several roads closed due to the wintry conditions that caused trees, and tree limbs to fall, including the well-used Cornelius Pass in Multnomah County and Highway 47 near Clatskanie in Columbia County. Drivers were urged to be cautious, slow down and watch for downed trees, power lines and other debris.

The Columbia County Public Works Department issued a release midday Monday saying its road crews were aware of issues on the following roadways:

Alston Mayger at Mosier; Beaver Springs from Walker to Fernhill; Carter at Aldercreek; Gilmore near Wikstrom; Hazel Grove; Lindberg; McDermott; Old Rainier past Heath; Olson past Johnson Road; Rabinsky at Dutch Canyon; Swedetown; Walker from Frownee towards Nicolai; and Wonderly.

The county road crews were working to clear and reopen the roads as quickly as possible, according to a release from Columbia County.

To report an issue for a road, call Columbia County Public Works at 503-397-5090, or the local road department in your area.

The weather conditions also closed most area public schools in Columbia County and surrounding areas and forced a slow start at city, state and county government offices Monday morning. See the Closure / Delay list at this website.