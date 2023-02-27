The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 28.
WHAT
Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, except 4 to 8 inches above 1500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Snow levels will vary between sea level and 1000 feet due to the showery nature of the precipitation.
WHERE
Portions of northwest Oregon, including Scappoose, St. Helens, Rainier, Clatskanie and Vernonia, and southwest Washington.
IMPACTS
Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
