The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for above 500 feet until noon today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, for the region.
WHAT
Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, mainly above 500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
WHERE
In Oregon, the greater Portland metro area. For elevations above 500 feet. In Washington, greater Vancouver area.
IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Central Coast Warning
For travelers heading to the Central Oregon Coast, the NWS has issued a High Wind Warning until 1 p.m. today near beaches and headlands.
WHAT
South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph near beaches and headlands.
IMPACTS
Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The strongest winds will likely last for just a 1-2 hour period this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.