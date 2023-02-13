The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that remains in effect from 10 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 14.
WHAT
Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting to 1 inch, except 1 to 3 inches above 500 feet.
Accumulations will vary considerably below 1,000 feet, with most areas seeing less than a half inch of snow accumulation. Isolated, heavier snow showers will produce localized snow accumulations of 1 inch or more, especially for elevations above 500 feet.
WHERE
Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.