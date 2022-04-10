Winter Weather Advisory

Chance of up to two inches of snow in Columbia County with greater amounts in higher elevations.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday.

WHAT

Snow expected. Snow accumulations between 0.5 and 2 inches possible. Elevations above 500 ft may see snow accumulations between 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

WHERE

Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

IMPACTS

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Heaviest snowfall is expected during the early morning commute, given that it is April and many have taken off winter tires an advisory will be issued. Many places at river level will likely see less than an inch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

