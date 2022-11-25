The City of St. Helens is pleased to welcome Aryn Keeney as St. Helens Public Library’s new Youth Librarian.

Aryn started at the library on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Aryn (they/them) received their Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) from the University of Washington Information School in Seattle. They have worked for the IUPUI University Library in Indianapolis, Indiana, and as an on-call librarian for Tualatin Public Library, Beaverton City Library, and Happy Valley Public Library. They were a library assistant and teen services librarian as well as the makerspace librarian for the Shute Park makerspace with Hillsboro Public Library. In Hillsboro, they led weekly toddler storytimes, managed the teen summer reading program, and designed and led the Shute Park makerspace.

Most recently, Aryn has worked for Homeplate Youth Services in Beaverton as an outreach worker helping to connect youth in Washington County to essential services.

“I am really excited about getting children’s programming started back up,” Aryn said about beginning work in St. Helens. “I love doing storytimes, and I really enjoy art and science programming. I’m also excited to work with Allen at the makerspace to see what cool things we can collaborate on.”

St. Helens Public Library Director Suzanne Bishop is pleased to welcome Aryn to the library’s family of staff and community members. “Their experience working with children, teens, and their families will be a great asset to the community,” said Bishop. “Their experience with a makerspace will allow us to again extend these services to younger patrons.”

Aryn has a deep love of art and music. Along with their paid work in libraries, they’ve worked as a volunteer counselor at summer camps. “I draw on that experience a lot,” said Aryn, “especially for storytimes.”

Aryn enjoys working at smaller libraries. As a child, their public library was a small neighborhood branch. Those smaller locations were always a place where they felt most at home. “I really enjoy getting to know people in the communities where I work and appreciate being part of small, tight-knit teams,” said Aryn.

As Aryn begins to develop and lead youth services at St. Helens Public Library, you can find out about upcoming events by checking the Library’s calendar at www.sthelensoregon.gov/library or following the Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StHelensPublicLibrary.