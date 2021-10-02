The City of St. Helens is asking for community feedback about how community members feel that their local government is doing and how it can better serve the St. Helens community.
The results of this survey will help align city priorities and shape the future of St. Helens.
To take the survey, visit the city's website at www.sthelensoregon.gov or go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021COSH. Hard copies are available by contacting St. Helens Government Affairs and Project Support Specialist Rachael Barry at 503-366-8214 or rbarry@sthelensoregon.gov.
The survey is open from Monday, Oct. 4 through Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Participants who complete the survey can opt in for cash prize drawings.
Survey questions cover a variety of topics, including community satisfaction with public safety, library resources, public works infrastructure, parks and trails, the recreation program, and city leadership.
Follow results of this city survey at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.