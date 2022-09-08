The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, which means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.
With the Red Flag Warning, the fire districts of Columbia County including Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Clatskanie Fire District, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire District, Oregon Department of Forestry, Scappoose Fire District and Vernonia Fire District are closing all burning, including county parks, effective immediately for the safety of the communities.
All open burning is prohibited, including recreational campfires, portable propane/patio fireplaces, and charcoal BBQ’s.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) reminds everyone that carelessness is the biggest cause of wildfires, so it is everyone’s responsibility to practice fire safety.
"Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage or requiring suppression efforts from a fire agency, may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused," according to a release from CRFR. "We encourage all citizens to register for the Columbia Alert Network “CAN” notification system. This will send any priority messaging affecting our community directly to your cell phone or landline.
Here is the link: https://www.columbia911.com/general/page/columbia-alert-network-can
Additional Resources
For additional information regarding 2022 fire season visit:
https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx
ODF Fire Restriction page: (click on Columbia County when the map loads)
