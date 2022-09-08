The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 11 p.m.Saturday., Sept. 10.

The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

Winds

Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph can be expected near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range ridges.

Relative Humidity

As low as 15 percent.

Impacts

Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Precautionary/ Preparedness Actions

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Local utility reaction

Thousands of utility customers across Oregon are being alerted by Pacific Power and Portland General Electric for potential power shutoffs due to the increasing fire danger.

In Columbia County, Columbia River PUD's Kyle Boggs told The Chronicle his utility is adjusting to the fire danger but not planning Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

"In response, we will modify parts of our system in accordance with our Wildfire Mitigation Plan," Boggs said. "These modifications will result in longer restoration times if you lose power. At this time, we do not plan to institute a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS); however, we will continue to monitor our system and weather conditions in our area. If conditions warrant, a PSPS may occur.

Boggs added that should a PSPS be necessary, Columbia River PUD will attempt to notify customers through social media and the utility's website.

"However, there may be little or no notice, so please be prepared for that to occur," Boggs said.

A Public Safety Power Shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during hazardous fire weather conditions, including extremely low humidity, dry vegetation, elevated levels on key weather indexes and sustained winds and gusts.

The heat and wildfire power shutoffs are common in California. Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) states on its website that heat-related equipment outages can occur during periods of sustained high temperatures.

"Transformers, which distribute power to homes and businesses, need a period of time when they can cool down, which usually happens overnight when energy usage and temperatures drop," PG&E states. "Heat events with sustained high overnight temperatures can put stress on transformers, causing them to fail. This is more likely to occur in area where coastal influence normally results in lower evening temperatures, rather than in interior valleys that routine experience extremely hot weather. "

Utility companies recommend customers have a plan in place for any electrical disruptions.

Have a flashlight, radios, and fresh batteries ready.

Have a backup generator. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, never operate an engine-powered generator in an enclosed space or inside a house or a tent.

Plan transportation needs if you have to leave your home.

Prepare an emergency go-kit that includes medial supplies, flashlight and batteries, a blanket, and food and water for three days.

ODF Precautions

With hot, dry and windy conditions in the forecast, forestland in northwest Oregon protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) will be in Extreme Fire Danger as of 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, with additional public restrictions on campfires and open flame, off-highway vehicle use, mowing dry grass, and other activities.

With this change, all ODF-protected lands will be in extreme fire danger. Fire danger and associated restrictions for all lands protected by ODF can be found on the ODF website at tiny.cc/odffirerestrictions.

Starting Friday in northwest Oregon, off-highway vehicle trails will be closed, campfires completely banned, and some forest roads will close to vehicle traffic. For northwest Oregon, this includes all ODF-protected lands in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Washington, Clackamas, Marion, Polk, Linn, Lincoln & Benton counties, including the Tillamook, Clatsop and Santiam state forests.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for northwest Oregon and southwest Washington starting 11 a.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Saturday, indicating critical fire conditions. The NWS is predicting a moderate-to-strong east wind event starting Friday and continuing through at least Saturday night. Historically, east winds and dry conditions in late summer have resulted in some of northwest Oregon’s largest wildfires, including the 2020 Labor Day fires.

Precautions such as these can prevent most wildfires:

Check current fire restrictions for the area before visiting: Under extreme fire danger in northwest Oregon, campfires are banned and off-highway vehicle trails are closed.

Check your vehicle for dragging tow chains that can send sparks into roadside vegetation.

Don’t park or idle on dry grass or brush – the hot exhaust system can set it smoldering in seconds.

Smoke only in an enclosed vehicle. Properly dispose of cigarette butts.

If you see smoke, call 911.

Always have fire extinguishing tools on hand.