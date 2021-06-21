Smoke from a 6,700 acre wildfire on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Central Oregon is expected to drift into Columbia County and other parts of Western Oregon this week.

The National Weather Service reports the smoke is drifting in from the southeast.

"We're starting to get a couple phone calls about haze or smoke in the air southeast of Portland," NWS posted on Twitter. "This is indeed smoke, from the #S503Fire on the Warm Springs Reservation. More of this smoke will probably work its way into the Portland metro over the coming hours."

Firefighters continue to battle the fire that began Friday, June 18. The cause of the blaze was unknown as of early Monday morning.

Columbia County wildfire danger

The NWS also issued a Heat Advisory for the region in effect until 9 p.m. Monday, June 21.

A high pressure system has formed over much of Oregon, which will cause temperatures to be into the 90's locally and the low 100s in other parts of the state.

Extended heat, winds and current drought conditions have regional fire agencies bracing for wildfires and urging the public to take precautions.

A open debris burn ban will take effect at 11 p.m. Monday, June 21 within the Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) district boundaries, that includes private, county, state, and local government lands and within the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District.

Open burning of yard debris will be prohibited as of June 21 until further notice. Open burning within the city limits of the fire districts are regulated by those local government entities.

"We are encouraging the public to avoid recreational fires on dry, windy days when fires are more likely to escape," A Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) release states. "Fine fuels, such as green grass, can easily ignite when the humidity is low and winds are strong. When drier weather conditions result in a more significant fire hazard, recreational burning may be more tightly regulated or banned completely."

Call your local fire agency for updates about burning regulations.