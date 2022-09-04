Oregon's wildfire season is intensifying.

State and local fire district officials are encouraging residents to be cautious and aware of the fire danger.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Double Creek Fire burning near the community of Imnaha in Wallowa County.

The declaration, issued Saturday, Sept. 3, allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to take unified command today. The fire is estimated to be 10,000 acres in size, and the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 evacuation orders for homes near the fire.

"The Double Creek Fire grew rapidly overnight, requiring additional resources to battle the fire and support the state's response," Brown said. "With many fires actively burning across the state and several weeks of peak fire season ahead of us, I am urging all Oregonians to be prepared. Please continue to follow local and statewide fire prevention regulations and share what you know with others. Every fire we prevent helps keep our communities and firefighters safe, and our natural resources protected."

In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Brown determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The Governor's declaration cleared the way for the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire and further support a coordinated response.

Currently, local mutual aid and federal resources are on scene working to slow the fire's progress.

OSFM will bring in four additional task forces through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System from Lane, Clatsop, Washington, and Yamhill Counties to assist in the response.

In late August, Brown declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon.