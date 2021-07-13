As wildfires rage across Oregon, a task force of firefighters from Columbia County left early Tuesday morning to assist with the firefighting effort.

The local crews are headed to the Grandview Fire near Sisters.

The Columbia County Team

The task force is made of of firefighters from the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Mist Fire, and Vernonia Fire.
