Columbia County's outdoor fire ban continues this week do to the extreme high fire danger.
The ban went into effect Thursday.
ALL open burning is prohibited, including recreational campfires, portable propane/patio fireplaces, and charcoal BBQ’s.
“Anytime we go to an extreme fire danger, it is definitely serious,” Columbia River Fire & Rescue District’s Rainier Station Battalion Chief Jerry Cole said. “We know this inconveniences people with recreational fires, but it is for the best.”
According to Cole, everyone needs to be vigilant during such extreme fire danger.
“If you see smoke, or see a fire, call 9-1-1 and we will respond to check it out,” he said.
Fire officials warn that even tossing a cigarette or parking your vehicle in tall grass can lead to wildfires that will spread fast due to the extreme dry conditions and afternoon winds.
“Carelessness is the biggest cause of wildfires,” according to a release from the fire district board, “so it is everyone’s responsibility to practice fire safety.”
Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage or requiring suppression efforts from a fire agency, may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused.
Statewide danger
Statewide, lightning has caused a series of new wildfires.
Five major wildfire complexes erupted following lightning strikes over the past few days, triggering 100 fires, including the Skyline Ridge Complex near Canyonville and the Middle Fork Complex near Oakridge.
Oregon Department of Forestry Forster Nancy Hirschb said fire conditions continue to worsen from drought and high temperatures.
"One single spark can start a fire that can spread quickly," Hirschb said.
Firefighters continue to face challenges with the pace of current fire season.
“We can’t control the weather or fire starts from lightning,” Hirsch said, “We can and we must prevent how many human-caused fires we add to the landscape.”
ODF’s Chief of Fire Protection Doug Grafe said the mix of heat, lightning and low humidity continues to heighten the danger.
“We have, along with the challenging temperatures, likelihood of lightning,” Grafe said. “That’s a difficult forecast for us with lower humidity on top of the ongoing drought.”
Fire agency officials said the days ahead mean everyone must be wildfire aware.
“We as the general public are probably the number one helper in this,” Oregon Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We have a role.”
Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps said every Oregonian was in some way impacted by last year’s wildfire season, whether they were evacuated or experienced poor air quality from smoke.
“We need to use these experiences of our past emergencies and disasters to inform and strengthen our statewide preparedness,” Phelps said. “Too many of us in Oregon are underprepared. We need to work together to change that.”
Phelps said residents and businesses should have and practice an emergency evacuation plan, which includes having copies of critical documents ready to take with them at a moments notice. Oregonians are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts in their county at OR-Alert.gov.
OR-Alert is an effort to ensure statewide access to receive alerts, warnings, and notifications (AWN) systems, enabling real-time sharing of hazard information across Oregon’s 36 counties and tribal governments,' according to the OR-Alert website.
The technology also allows county emergency managers to access notification tools including the Federal Emergencyy Management Agency's (FEMA) Integrated Alerts and Warnings System (IPAWS) which is capable of issuing messaging to all cell phones in a geographic area.
The fire agencies officials also urged Oregonians to know what the critical evacuation levels are:
- Level one means get ready
- Level two is get set
- Level three is go
Phelps said when there is an emergency that requires evacuation, homeowners might get a knock on the door from the fire department, receive a message, or may receive no notification at all.
"People should take time to prepare now," Phelps said.
Fire officials discussed Oregon’s ongoing wildfire season, fire prevention and preparedness during a media briefing Thursday, Aug. 12.
