Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement today on the continued severe winter weather and power outages across the Willamette Valley:
“Last night's weather continued to create widespread outages throughout the Willamette Valley, with more than 330,000 Oregonians without power as of this morning," said Governor Brown. "While utility crews are making progress, the weather is leading to new outages faster than the pace of restoration, with the tri-county area now being the hardest hit.
"Utilities in our region have never experienced such widespread outages, including during the September 2020 wildfires. The state of emergency I declared on Saturday will ensure that all necessary state resources are available on the ground to help Oregonians impacted by this winter storm.
“I want to thank all the local and state workers, first responders, and utility crews who continue to work around the clock in incredibly difficult conditions to clear roads, restore power, and aid families in need. I am also incredibly grateful for work crews who have stepped in from other states to assist.
"If you or your loved ones are among the thousands who have been impacted, please know that crews are working as fast as they can to restore power. Please do not call 911 unless it is for a life-safety emergency. Use 211 or your local non-emergency line for assistance or information about services in your area.
“Oregonians in impacted communities should remain home as much as possible, as road conditions remain poor. Check on your neighbors and loved ones when you can do so safely. Please help our first responders by staying home when you can.”
Warming Shelter Resources
Severe weather shelters and warming spaces are available in Multnomah County for Oregonians in need. More information is available at 211 or 211info.org. In Washington County, call 211 or Community Connect at 503-640-3263. Information on Clackamas County warming centers is available here.
Sign up for Public Alerts
Please use 911 for life-safety emergencies only; instead call 211, sign up for Public Alerts for updates, or call non-emergency lines for assistance:
- Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office: 503-655-8211
- Columbia County Sheriff's Office 503-366-4611
- Hood River Sheriff’s Office: 541-386-2711
- Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office: 503-823-3333
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office: 503-629-0111
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office: 503-588-5032
- Oregon State Police: 800-442-0776
Report Power Outages
Please also do not call 911 to report downed power lines and outages. Please call your electric company or cooperative instead:
- PGE: 800-544-1795
- Pacific Power: 1-877-508-5088
- Hood River Electric: 541-354-1233
- Salem Electric: 503-362-3601
- West Oregon Electric: 503-429-3021
Road condition updates are available at ODOT's TripCheck.com and by calling 511.
