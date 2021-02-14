The prolonged winter storm that began Friday has left streets and roads in Columbia County and throughout the region covered with layers of snow and ice.
The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather advisory to 6 a.m. Monday for our region.
Ice, snow and high winds during the past three days over much of the state have resulted in multiple road closures and downed trees resulting in extensive power outages and fractured communications.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for nine counties impacted by the severe winter weather: Benton, Clackamas, Hood River, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill.
“This is another example of how emergencies can strike at any time, and why we need to be prepared,” Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps said. “Our state coordination Center (ECC) is active virtually, and along with state partners, we are leaning forward and stand ready to assist counties as needed.”
Key messages for Oregonians:
- Stay home and off the roads unless absolutely necessary; downed trees and power lines, as well as slick roads make for hazardous travel.
- A large number of damaged cell towers make for challenging communications via mobile phones and the Internet; use a battery-operated radio to listen to public broadcast stations for weather and situation updates.
- While utility repair crews are out working to restore power, outages are widespread and may not be back up for some time. Check on family/neighbors who may need assistance.
Additional winter weather safety tips and resources are available at:
- Oregon Office of Emergency Management
- Ready.gov
- American Red Cross Winter Weather Checklist
- Oregon Department of Transportation
- Humane Society - Protect Pets in Winter
- Oregon Health Authority – Preparing for Winter Storms
