The following is a message from Columbia County Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch from Friday morning, Sept. 9 through Saturday evening, Sept. 10, for wind and low relative humidity.

WINDS

Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY

As low as 25 percent.

IMPACTS

Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.