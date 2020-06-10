New details are emerging of a projected $200 million budget shortfall at the Oregon Department of Transportation over the next 25 years.
That budget gap could impact future road and bridge improvement projects in Columbia County and across the state.
ODOT representatives outlined the financial challenges this week before a state legislative committee.
Even without the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial projections show that ODOT is facing some significant challenges, according to State Rep. Brad Witt (D), who said revenue for the department is increasing at a rate of 2% each year, while the department's operational costs are increasing at a 6% rate.
Witt represents District 32 in most of Columbia County and parts of Clatsop and Multnomah counties.
"Currently revenue and expenditures are carefully matched, but moving forward without adjustment to operations or additional revenue, their budget will be $200 million short by 2025," Witt writes in his weekly newsletter.
ODOT officials are taking immediate action to avoid this budgetary shortfall, Witt said.
"They will have to do more with less, and that means focusing on the most critical problems, becoming more efficient, realigning service levels, shift costs from the state highway fund where appropriate and finding additional revenue," Witt said.
ODOT's strategies include prioritizing projects in the highest use areas, implement new technology where they can streamline processes, and offer more online services. ODOT is also evaluating service areas where the agency can change service levels without significant negative impacts on customers, shift costs from the state highway fund to federal highway funds through expanded grant opportunities, and consider changes in Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) fees.
Witt said legislators and the public will be included in all discussions as ODOT moves forward.
"At some point, it will be up to the Oregon Legislature to consider changes to DMV fees, some which currently do not cover the cost of service," Witt said. "The agency will continue to work with the Road User Fee Task Force to come up with recommendations for consideration by the legislature."
ODOT's response
"The gas taxes we collect are our biggest revenue source and that revenue is basically flat as cars become more fuel efficient," ODOT spokesman Lou Torres said. "In the meantime, our costs are growing due to inflation and other factors. As a result, ODOT will start running a budget deficit next year, and by 2025 that deficit will reach over $200 million a year if we do nothing."
Torres said the deficit is in the agency's operating funds, including ODOT's day-to-day maintenance, such as plowing snow and removing hazards from the road, as well as the agency's revenue collection at the DMV and other divisions that collect taxes and fees, and ODOT's administrative costs.
"To close this gap, ODOT will need to reduce our costs, including by adjusting our service levels and becoming more efficient," Torres said. "Transportation projects and grants to local governments are funded through dedicated state and federal funds that aren’t directly impacted by this deficit, so we don’t anticipate significant impacts to projects."
Torres told The Chronicle that ODOT's current projects in construction will not be affected by the projected multi-million dollar budget shortfall.
"Projects that are slated to go to construction in the current State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for 2018-2021 should go ahead," Torres said, "since funding has already been identified for those projects."
