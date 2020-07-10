In light of Columbia County entering Phase 2, restaurants in St. Helens are making moves to reopen. In addition to following different protocols, some restaurants are remodeling their interior in order to provide the mandated 6-feet of spacing between customers.
One of those restaurants is the Village Inn at 535 S. Columbia River Highway.
Village Inn property manager Nick Chand said the restaurant re-opened as soon as it was allowed to have dine-in options. While the
restaurant was closed as the pandemic hit, work was started on remodeling.
The restaurant now has tables six feet apart, and all the barstools have been removed.
“We ripped out the booths, got new flooring, new paint, all the bar countertops and bar tables all have the same laminate and finish on top, so it looks more cohesive,” Chand said.
The restaurant is now operating at 30 to 40 percent of their original occupancy, which has resulted in the restaurant being forced to have cutoffs for groups that they’re allowed into the restaurant.
“It’s great that the community is coming out and supporting,” Chand said. “That’s been really great for us.”
Chand described the restaurant as being in a kind of survival mode while the employees keep things running.
The cost of the project was approximately $10,000, according to Chand. And the project is still not done. Chand said the work that remains includes the booths and new lighting. To pay for the remainder, Chand said they will let the business recoup the funds and let it pay for its own remodel.
Other improvements include food and ingredients and an updated menu.
Rules from Phase 2 opening are still in place, and everyone, including customers, must have face masks if not eating. Additionally, there are hand sanitizer and sanitizing rags freely available.
The restaurant has hired another cleaner just to keep up with the increasing sanitization, Chand said.
The remodel will probably not be done until the end of August, Chand said.
Part of the reason it has been stalled is because the restaurant has been open during the remodel, in order to begin to recoup losses.
“We want to try to make sure we’re open to try and keep the lights on. We’re stuck waiting to recoup. It’s a very slow process, unfortunately,” Chand said.
Kozy Korner
Dale Ogan, the owner of the Kozy Korner Restaurant at 371 Columbia Boulevard said he will not be remodeling, and will conduct business while closing some booths down. The restaurant currently operates on a reduced schedule, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with just the bar open and a limited menu, Ogan said.
In August, Ogan will open up the full restaurant, on a 7-days a week schedule, but per the governor’s orders will have to close the restaurant around 8 p.m., and the bar around 10 p.m. or midnight. Customers will be spaced six feet apart, and Ogan will close booths and open the banquet room in order to do that. There will be no seating at the bar counter.
Everyone, customers and staff, will be required to wear a mask if not eating or drinking. There will probably be some changes to the menu.
“I’ll have to look real close at the menu. Probably have to redo some of it, having a hard time getting product. There’s been a meat shortage,” Ogan said.
Burgerville
The operators of the St. Helens Burgerville Restaurant, 715 S. Columbia River Highway, said they will not be re-opening for sit-down dining any time soon.
Burgerville is a chain with 42 locations through Oregon and Washington, according to Director of Strategic Initiatives for Burgerville, Hillary Barbour. The chain closed all of its locations in mid-March before the stay-at-home orders, according to Barbour. The chain will continue to remain closed until further notice, Barbour said.
“During the COVID crisis, our priority is maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees, and serving guests via our drive-thrus, mobile order on the BV app, and home delivery.” Barbour said.
Barbour added the restaurant chain is in communication with local and state health officials to update best practices for staying open and keeping everyone who comes in contact with the restaurant, including staff, customers and delivery workers safe.
A small number of restaurants in the chain will re-open this summer with sit-in dining at outside tables, according to Barbour. However, ordering will still take place in the drive-thrus or via the app. According to Barbour, tables will be spaced to meet social distancing requirements, and will be cleaned and sanitized frequently. The restaurants with patios opened will be Burgervilles in Corvallis, Newberg, The Dalles, and in Battleground, Washington, Barbour said.
Burgerville has suffered as a result of declining sales, according to Barbour.
“We are working as hard as we can to regenerate lost sales, keep serving guests, and maintain a safe and healthy environment for our employees and the Northwest farmers and ranchers who supply our ingredients,” Barbour said.
Dockside
Dockside Steak and Pasta Restaurant, at 343 S. 1st Street in St. Helens, has also been offering take-out only since Columbia County entered the state's reopening phases. No official word yet when the popular local restaurant will resume dining-in services.
Follow daily developments at thechronicleonline.com and in-depth reports in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.