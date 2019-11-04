The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Lane Regional Air Protection Agency and Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory for much of Oregon and southwest Washington due to stagnant air conditions trapping wood smoke near the ground where people breathe.
DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Wednesday.
Check current air quality conditions and advisories on DEQ’s website or by downloading the OregonAir app on a smartphone.
Several county health and local air agencies have also issued local wood burning restrictions limiting the use of wood stoves, fireplaces and outdoor burning. There are often exceptions for those who use wood exclusively to heat their homes and those with limited income. Check with your local heath or air agency for current restrictions.
People can take the following precautions to protect their health:
• Follow local burn restrictions to prevent deteriorating air quality.
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions.
• Those with heart or lung problems, as well as young children, are especially vulnerable. These people should stay indoors while smoke levels are high.
• Use certified HEPA filters in indoor heating and ventilation systems. HEPA stands for high efficiency particulate air filters.
• Avoid wood-burning stoves and use other sources of indoor heat if possible.
DEQ’s color-coded Air Quality Index provides current air quality conditions and ranks air quality as follows: Green is good. Yellow is moderate. Orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, seniors, pregnant women and those with respiratory conditions. Red is unhealthy for everyone. Purple is very unhealthy for all groups. Maroon is hazardous.
Check current conditions and advisories on DEQ’s Air Quality Index at https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map or by downloading the OregonAIR on your app on your smartphone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.