Out of nearly 22,000 registered nonprofits in the state of Oregon, the Amani Center was selected as the #2 small nonprofit to work for in Oregon by the Oregon Business Journal.
The Amani Center (Columbia County’s nonprofit Child Abuse Assessment Center) provides forensic medical evaluations and interviews to child victims of crime and children who may have suffered from abuse or neglect, while also offering support services to these children and their families in a child-friendly, trauma-informed setting. The center provided assessment services to 246 children in 2018 and has already surpassed that number in 2019. Referrals to the center come from law enforcement, department of human services, medical providers, as well as families that have concerns about the safety of their loved ones.
In a field where we work with families in crisis and deal with such traumatic content in our daily work, it really is remarkable that the Amani Center has been able to create a work environment supportive of staff that has earned this ranking as the #2 best nonprofit to work for in Oregon. “It’s our mission to help the children in our community through the most difficult time of their lives. Leadership recognizes the only way to fulfill this mission is to attract and retain great staff and volunteers. We are thrilled our efforts have been recognized, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community to the best of our ability”, said David Wasylenko, Vice-Chair of the Amani Center Board of Directors.
Now in its 11th year, the 100 Best Nonprofits to Work for in Oregon list showcases nonprofits that are at the top of their game in creating rewarding workplaces for employees. The three categories are broken down into top 34 Large Nonprofits, top 33 Medium Nonprofits and top 33 Small Nonprofits.
Scores are based on the nonprofit’s practices and gauged through employee surveys in areas such as work environment, organizational leadership and communications, mission and goals, career development and learning, benefits and compensation, sustainable practices and more. As noted by an Amani Center employee in the Oregon Business Journal, “The co-workers, the work we do and the impact we can have in the community” are the main reasons working for this child abuse intervention nonprofit are so great. “We support each other professionally and personally, and take time to know each other outside of our functions in the workplace,” says another. The Amani Center scored 630.72 out of 700 points and was a mere 2.74 points behind frontrunner, NTEN,
in the rankings.
An evening of celebration and an awards ceremony was held at the Sentinel Hotel’ Governor’s Ballroom on Thursday, October 4th, 2019 and was a well-attended event by many of the nonprofits that had earned a ranking in the top 100. “We were so thrilled to be part of the 100 Best Nonprofits to Work for in Oregon, we were on cloud nine and weren’t even considering that we would be recognized during the event” says Cassy Miller, Amani Center Executive Director. The Amani Center team was shocked when named the number two ranked small nonprofit, “We are a strong team dedicated to our mission, to the clients we serve each day, to our community, and to each other and we couldn’t be more proud of the achievement. It was most definitely a night to remember.” said Cassy Miller, Amani Center Executive Director.
Members of the Amani Center leadership, staff and board of directors, as well as two long-time volunteers attended the event together to celebrate the accomplishment of making it into the top 100 and to enjoy each other’s company as they learned more about the other nonprofits around the state. Stan Mendenhall, a long time board member told staff that he was extremely proud to represent and advocate for such a dedicated and caring group of individuals, while offering the team his heartfelt thanks and congratulations.
