St. Helens city councilors will be placing the contract for E2C Corp. up for renewal as a resolution on an upcoming city council agenda, which was decided after a special session meeting to discuss St. Helens tourism on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Mayor Rick Scholl, and city councilors Doug Morten, Keith Locke and Ginny Carlson seemed to be in favor of renewing the contract for E2C Corp., the tourism consultancy agency St. Helens has contracted in the past that Tina Curry owns and operates. Councilor Stephen Topaz was not in favor of the renewal. Before meeting’s end, a tense argument erupted between Scholl, Morten and Topaz regarding tourism in St. Helens in general and Curry’s contract in particular.
The council eventually reached a compromise to have the contract for E2C Corp up for renewal on an upcoming meeting agenda for at least the current year, and to consider doing a Request for Proposals (RFP) in the future.
Several stakeholders were present in addition to the city council, which included John Walsh, City Administrator; Tina Curry and approximately 20 business owners in St. Helens who were members of the audience.
Discussed at the meeting was the history of tourism in St. Helens, current programs and activities that E2C Corp operates, tourism funding and the possibility of instating Tina Curry with an official contract.
Should renewal of Curry’s contract come to pass, this will be the second time Curry’s contract has been renewed. In March of 2019, city councilors agreed to a contract renewal, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019, set to be automatically renewed in one-year increments. Prior to that, Curry had been put under contract in 2017, which was extended to December of 2018. Currently, Curry is working without a contract, as Scholl said during the meeting.
Three audience members spoke during the meeting, all speaking positively about Curry’s performance.
“I think you have underestimated that we’re number three in Halloween,” Brady Preheim said, referring to a survey that the Martha Stewart corporation initiated. “Whatever magic Tina can do, I don’t see how we can say no.”
Jennifer Pugsley, real estate agent and owner of 50 Plaza Square, which was recently renovated, also spoke in favor of keeping Curry.
“I’ve been selling real estate for more than 40 years, and I came here because of tourism,” Pugsley said.
Topaz argued that the tourism industry should not be the primary focus of economic development in the city.
“We need heavyweight jobs. We have to be a little realistic that people walking in, spending a little bit of money and then leaving is not the same as doing business,” Topaz said.
Councilor Doug Morten disagreed. He referred back to the history of the tourism committee, in place before the city contracted an events coordinator, and said that after the Boise Mill shut down, the question was what the city was going to do. He said “tourism” was a dirty word back then, but then became necessary for the city to pursue, and became successful.
Scholl then recommended extending Curry’s contract for the current year, and then next year doing an RFP.
“She’s not even working under contract now,” Scholl said, referring to Curry.
An argument was then borne out of the question of whether it would be completely by-the-rulebook to re-hire Tina Curry. Topaz said doing so would be a back-door deal.
“It’s not a back-door deal,” Morten said, sounding frustrated.
Topaz reiterated his disagreement.
Scholl then said to Topaz, “I don’t know why you even ran to be a councilor, because you don’t like anything we do in this city.”
Topaz replied, “I ran because I didn’t like how the city was being run.”
Toward the end of the discussion, Scholl asked if the councilors would approve an upcoming regular council session agenda item for a contract with Curry. Topaz didn’t like the idea. Scholl then suggested a compromise of an agenda item that would contract with Curry for 2020 and then discuss re-bidding an events coordinator for the following year, which all the councilors agreed upon.
Also up for future discussion is Curry’s request for the city to lend her company, E2C Corp. $3,500 a month to lease office space in the old Masonic Lodge until October, at which point Curry would be able to reimburse the city with city lodging tax dollars that would be available then.
Curry is also hoping to bring the haunted mansion, currently stationed behind Plymouth Pub restaurant, to the bottom floor of the Masonic Lodge and to bring an Escape Room and a business incubator to the top floor, where businesses that want to move downtown can be stationed for up to six weeks rent-free.
