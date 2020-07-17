With only a few weeks before classes are set to begin for the new school year, district administrators in Columbia County and across the state are carefully assembling policies and procedures under the Oregon Education Department’s (ODE) Ready Schools, Safe Learners Blueprint.
The blueprint is a project designed to provide a framework for schools for the 2020-21 school year that ensures the health and safety of all students and staff and the families they return to each day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell has issued a letter to students and parents about his district plans for the new school year.
In the letter Stockwell writes “Although we continue to navigate the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are focused on creating a learning environment for the 2020-2021 school year that is committed to the following:
- Safe, inclusive and respectful
- Meets and exceeds the educational needs of all our students
- Tends to the social and emotional well-being of all our students.”
Stockwell said ODE in the Ready Schools, Safe Learners plan guidance allows schools to implement three possible instructional models: on-site, distance learning, or a hybrid of the two.
“This plan focuses on the reentry back into our buildings while providing the requirements we must meet to keep our students, staff, and community safe,” Stockwell states in his letter. “This guidance is informed by what is now known about COVID-19 and with an understanding that we will all need to continue to navigate the State’s evolving efforts to mitigate the spread.”
Stockwell said the district has selected a hybrid model with the additional option of a fully online virtual program for families that choose not to send their children to the brick and mortar schools. Stockwell said that that plan would be posted to the district website and filed our with the ODE no later than Aug. 15.
“Our administrative team is leading the planning for the reopening of our facilities and campuses with representation from elementary, middle, and high schools and creating a plan dedicated to the teaching and learning environment,” Stockwell’s letter reads. “We recognize our students, families, and community play an essential role in identifying what is needed in our school environments to provide a high quality, equity-focused education for all students.”
Stockwell also thanked those who participated in the district’s survey and its family listening sessions.
“Your participation and feedback are vital to our decision making,” he said. “We will continue to work closely with public health and seek community feedback to assure the best plans for re-entry and keeping students, staff, and community safe.”
Stockwell told The Chronicle in an earlier published interview that whatever back to school policies and procedures are adopted by the St. Helens School District under the pandemic protection guidelines, they will change regular school routines.
“Our challenge is not only keeping our children safe, but our staff which may be more vulnerable than our students,” Stockwell said. “If we have an outbreak, we will quickly run out of substitutes to keep our schools open, to teach and to transport them to and from school. In addition, we are concerned with keeping family members of our students that may be in the high risk categories safe. We feel it is a big responsibility to do this right.”
Governor’s perspective
Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she has prioritized getting children back in school, or at least access to an education this fall.
“We are working locally to make sure that our schools can reopen safely in a way that protects the health and safety of our students, our teachers and our school staff in school districts around the state,” Brown told reporters in a news briefing Monday, July 13. “We are working to make sure that we have the tools that we need to make this happen.”
Brown said the ODE guidelines will mean different learning options for the schools and offer a combination of in-class teaching and continuing Distance Learning, the online courses established as the pandemic began last spring.
“It is so critically important that our kids get back into school,” Brown said.
But Brown also acknowledged that with the current surge in COVID-19 cases, reopening schools is still dependent on slowing the pandemic.
“We have to ensure that students, teachers, support staff, parents and care givers remain safe,” Brown said. “The reopening process will take a much more localized approach and I think that makes sense.”
Brown said the state’s guidelines for the public and private schools direct each to take extra steps to ensure the safety of their students, teachers and staff and families connected to the schools.
“This is new for all of us,” Brown said. “We are working very hard with local public health. It is probably going to look different in different districts. Schools may be able to safely reopen in the fall.”
Brown said currently she can’t say at what point the pandemic may force the schools to close again.
“I don’t want to give you a bright red line when I don’t know that line, but I think we have to try a community wide targeted approach to at least get some of our school districts open,” she said. “My hope is that all of our schools can open.”
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.