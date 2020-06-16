Following movements across the nation and in Oregon to defund law enforcement because of violence against black Americans, the Columbia County Rednecks hosted a car cruise to show support for law enforcement.
The rally and vehicle procession began at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. Participants traveled along Highway 30 from Scappoose High School, through St. Helens to Rainier and then circled back to the parking lot of St. Helens High School for a car show.
Approximately 100 vehicles took part, according to Columbia County Rednecks president and event organizer Cameron Sisco, who said representatives from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Troopers also came to the event.
Attendees were encouraged to decorate their vehicle in any way, such as with flags or stickers, to show support for law enforcement.
“The purpose of this event is to show support to the community, our law enforcement officers, and that not every police officer is bad or corrupt or against you in some way and that these riots are unnecessary,” an information sheet from the Columbia County Rednecks posted on the Facebook event page for “Backin’ the Blue Highway 30 Cruise” states.
This event was much appreciated by first responders across the county,” Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said. “It was heartwarming to see a large group of local citizens come together to support law enforcement.”
At the car show in St. Helens, three winners were chosen for five different prizes. The first-place winner, Paul Deshaizer, received a Law Enforcement (Blue Line) flag, an American flag, an award for most supportive vehicle of law enforcement and $1,000 in cash, according to Sisco.
The second-place winner, Tammie Osborn, received $300 in cash. The third-place winner, Travis Straayer, received $200 in cash.
The cash donations were made possible through anonymous donors from community members and businesses, according to Sisco.
“[They] really wanted the event to happen,” Sisco said. “I never asked once for anyone to donate and that’s what I found amazing. People wanting to support a good cause because they wanted to, not because they were asked to.”
Above all else, Sisco said, the event remained peaceful, a goal Sisco said he wanted to accomplish.
“We want people to see that we are completely peaceful and only wish the best for the law enforcement of America that gives real meaning behind their badge,” Sisco said.
Sisco also said the event was important to support law enforcement.
“We are aware that some officers do not give great honor to their badge, and we are not here to support those individuals,” Sisco said. “We hope that people will understand that the cops’ lives matter too, because in a world without proper law practicing, it is indeed scary.”
According to Sisco, the event was successful.
“I feel the event went amazing,” Sisco said. “I had amazing feedback and people already want another one.”
For more information about the Columbia County Rednecks, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/890649918078355/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.