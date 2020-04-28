Two local fire district's are offering bedtime story video reading presentations to area children and their families.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue spokesperson Jennifer Motherway said the effort is designed in part to ease the COVID-19 pandemic isolation and social distancing facing local children.
Motherway adds insight about the project in the following conversation.
The Chronicle: What is the bedtime reading project all about, why did CRFR launch this project and when?
Jennifer Motherway: CRFR and Scappoose Fire are doing this project. A local teacher had asked if I would be willing to do a story for her class early on when the Stay Home Save Lives order was established, so I asked our crews if they would be willing and thought it would be fun to create multiple story time options that we would try to release every week to every other week.
So far, we have two from each district and we plan to do a few more in the coming weeks. When we aren’t on calls within the community, we do our best to engage and offer anything extra. Generally, we offer station tours and participate in public education events. Since we cannot do those right now what better than to showcase extras on social media.
The Chronicle: Who reads the books and how are the stories selected?
So far, Patrick Kish and Robert Conrath from CRFR and Keith Mathews and Ken Chaffeur from Scappoose Fire have read books. I brought a stack from my home for them to select from, but Robert specifically requested Dragons Love Tacos as it’s his children’s favorite.
The Chronicle: Give us a range of the stories that have been read.
Motherway: I selected a fire related book for Patrick to read per the teachers request, then Dr. Seuss is what Keith and Ken selected and Dragons Love Tacos is what Robert selected.
The Chronicle: What has been the reaction to this project?
Motherway: The project has been very well received throughout the community and I have even noticed other fire districts throughout the state doing something similar
The Chronicle: What does the crew take away from this project.. the crew members reward?
Motherway: Our crew loves to participate in activities for the good of the community, knowing we can do something to help brighten others day especially during this time is worth it
The Chronicle: After we make it through this health crisis, will the reading continue?
Motherway: We would like to continue reading books for the community, and always look for ideas and suggestions of community enrichment.
Motherway videotapes the reading sessions. To see and listen to the bedtime stories, visit the Columbia River Fire & Rescue and Scappoose Fire Facebook pages.
View the latest story, Dragons Love Tacos, here:
