The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Rainier Police Department
October 15
• Officers responded to a residential alarm. It was set off accidentally.
• Officers were dispatched to a family disturbance. Peace was restored.
• A local resident reported fraudulent activity on their bank account.
• Officers assisted a motorist who accidentally drove off the roadway. No injuries were reported.
October 16
• A caller was concerned about a vehicle that was parked and partially blocking a lane of travel. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived at the location.
• A woman reported that she was driving a friend to Vancouver. Along the way, they stopped at a local store to use the restroom. When the woman came out, the friend and vehicle were gone. The woman wanted to report the vehicle as stolen. The vehicle was not registered to the woman and the parties had been alternating as drivers. The registered owner did not contact police to report the vehicle as stolen.
October 17
• Officers responded to a false residential burglar alarm.
October 19
• An officer went to check on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was no longer in the area when the officer arrived.
• A caller reported two dogs that had been involved in a fight and was worried about their welfare. An officer spoke to the dog’s owner who advised that her sister came to visit and brought her dog. One of the dogs was in heat and the two got into a tiff. The victim dog was taken to the vet to be checked out.
October 21
• A local business reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.
October 23
• A possible domestic situation was referred to the district attorney’s office for review.
October 24
• An officer assisted a motorist who had a flat tire.
October 25
• An officer attempted to stop a bicyclist that was riding on the shoulder of Highway 30 without lighting or reflectors in the early morning hours. The rider refused to stop despite repeated attempts to get him to comply.
• A woman called saying that she received a text and believed that her boyfriend was going to hurt himself. Officers were able to locate the man, who said he had no intention of hurting himself, but thought she may have claimed that to have police contact him as the couple was not currently getting along.
• A reporting party advised they saw two ‘shady’ looking men go into a store. No persons matching the caller’s description were found in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.