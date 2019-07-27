The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens
Police Department
July 7
• At approximately 10:54 a.m., officers investigated a stolen vehicle reported the day before from the 270 block of N. 17th Street.
• At approximately 1:14 p.m., David Allen Brown, 59, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding warrant issued by the Columbia County Circuit Court in the 580 block of South Columbia River Highway.
July 8
• At approximately 2:13 p.m., officers investigated a possible domestic violence incident that occurred on June 16.
July 10
• At about 8:13 a.m., Rory Daniel Fitzgerald, 34, of Milwaukie, Oregon, was arrested for two counts of reckless driving, two counts or recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of attempting to elude while near the intersection of Deer Island Road and Highway 30
July 12
• Daniel James Hobson II, 22, of St. Helens, was cited and released on a Multnomah County Warrant at the intersection of Little Street and S. Vernonia Road.
July 15
• At approximately 5:32 p.m., John Patrick Haagenson, 48, of St. Helens, was arrested for violating a restraining order in the 630 block of S. 10th Street.
Columbia County
Sheriff’s Office
July 8
• Craig Lee Roberts was arrested and sentences for contempt of court.
July 11
• Whitney Ann Bernsten was arrested and arraigned in Columbia County Circuit Court on a probation violation.
July 12
• Guy Michael Lauterbach was arrested on two counts of unlawfully possession marijuana and an additional controlled substance offense.
July 14
• Brian Albert Martin was arrested and arraigned in Columbia County Circuit Court on a probation violation. He has additional charges of criminal trespassing in the second degree and burglary in the second degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.