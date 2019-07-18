The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Rainier Police Department
July 3
• An officer responded to the Chevron for a reported disturbance. An officer arrived and learned that the disturbance occurred in another jurisdiction and had already been reported. The caller just wanted to be escorted to a vehicle that was parked 3 miles down the highway.
• An officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the trees on private property. The officer found 2 people sleeping in the vehicle. After speaking with the officer, they left the area.
• An officer was dispatched to an alarm. The building checked ok and was secured.
• A caller reported fireworks being set off in a grassy area. The individual setting the fireworks off was given a warning.
• A caller reported someone in the neighborhood was shooting a gun and setting off fireworks. The problem stopped before officers arrived, and they were unable to locate a suspect.
July 4
• An officer was dispatched to an unwanted person at a local business. The subjects left before the officer arrived.
• Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence. Peace was restored.
• Police responded to a theft at a local business. When they arrived, the person had already left.
July 5
• Officer responded to disturbance at a residence. Upon arrival officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
• A caller reported telephonic harassment after they received unwanted text messages from someone they knew.
• Police were dispatched to a local business where a woman was kicked out of the store twice after screaming and yelling. The woman then went across the street and continued screaming and yelling foul language. Officers arrived, and peace was restored.
July 7
• Police were called to a residence where eggs had been thrown at it. The homeowner knew who the suspect was and declined to press charges.
• Police responded to a barking dog in a vehicle near First Street and A Street. After speaking with an officer, the owner left the area with his dog.
• An officer responded to a disruptive subject at a local business. The man reportedly was drunk, threatening people and refused to leave. When an employee called the police, the man threw a beer bottle at the bar and then left. An officer located the man who was then arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest.
July 8
• Police towed an abandoned vehicle from the 400 block of East A Street.
• Police were dispatched to a barking dog complaint.
• Police were dispatched to a minor non-injury motor vehicle crash in a parking lot.
July 9
• Police were called to check on the welfare of a person who was not answering their phone. The person checked ok and was asked to contact the concerned relative.
• An officer responded to the Lewis & Clark Bridge for a non-injury motor vehicle accident.
