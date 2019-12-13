The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Rainier Police Department
November 19
• Several small items that were left at the marina were turned in as found property.
November 21
• An officer received a report of items taken from a parked vehicle.
November 23
• A resident reported items that were taken from their carport.
• Eian Longnecker, 23, of Kelso, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUII. Longnecker was also cited for driving uninsured.
November 26
• Tools were reported as missing from a tool box in the back for a truck.
• A weedeater was reportedly taken from a garage.
• An officer received a report of a stolen purse. The reporting party later called to advise that she found her purse. She had accidentally left it at home.
• Another citizen reported a bicycle and tools taken from a garage.
November 28
• A concerned citizen advised that a semi-truck was causing a hazard on Highway 30 and that they were concerned it had damaged the solar speed sign. An officer checked the situation and determined the vehicle was lawfully parked and the sign was not damaged.
• Officers responded to a family disturbance that was determined to be verbal in nature. Peace was restored.
November 29
• A shoplifter took beef jerky from a local business.
• A citizen reported being defrauded out of a large sum of money. The report was forwarded to the DA’s Office for consideration.
November 30
• Eric Gunnarson, 68, of Clatskanie, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUII.
