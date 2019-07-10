The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens Police Department
June 22
• Officers investigated a reported assault that occurred in the 200 block of N. 1st Street. Officers determined that Jessie Diaya Wood, 22, of China Grove, North Carolina, was intoxicated to the point that he was unable to care for himself and was therefore transported to a Portland area detox center.
June 23
• At around 7:16 p.m., a citizen reported that her cell phone and Verizon bill had been stolen from the 400 block of S. 15th Street.
June 25
• At around 7:49 p.m., Mitchell Jonathan Whitefoot, 35, of Warm Springs, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 170 block of South Vernonia Road.
• At around 11:47 p.m., Jamie Ann Nelson, 22, of Kelso, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 2200 block of Gable Road.
June 26
• At around 11:51 p.m., Suma Mubashira Gill, 35, of Vancouver, was arrested for disorderly conduct on Columbia River Highway near Eilertson Street.
June 28
• At around 10:20 a.m., Montana William Stewart, 19, of St. Helens, was arrested for criminal mischief at the intersection of Columbia Blvd. and Alderwood Drive.
• At around 4:02 p.m., Perry Vincent Luarca, 59, of Portland, was arrested after a sentencing hearing at 277 Strand Street.
June 29
• Daniel Joseph Osen, 69, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 530 block of S. Columbia River Hwy.
June 30
• At approximately 6:04 p.m., police located a stolen vehicle bearing license plate 894JUF in the parking lot of Ace Hardware, located in the 150 block of S. Columbia River Hwy.
July 2
• At around 3:49 p.m., Nicholas Anthony Dunnington, 29, of St. Helens, was cited and released for offensive littering while on Highway 30 near Columbia Blvd.
July 5
• At approximately 11:31 a.m., Angela Marie Nunes, 56, of St. Helens, was arrested for multiple probation violations in the 460 block of N. 11th Street.
