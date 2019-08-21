The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens Police Department
August 5
• At approximately 8:44 a.m., officers investigated vandalism to several vehicles in the 500 block of N. Columbia River Highway.
• At about 10:24 a.m., Jerry Lee Yager, 61, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant in the 180 block of N. Vernonia Road.
August 6
• At about 3:28 p.m., John David Thomas, 42, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant out of the Columbia County Circuit Court for failure to appear in the 140 block of Elm Street.
August 7
• At approximately 8:09 a.m., Thomas Alton Davis, 52, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 470 block of S. 15th Street.
• At about 8:46 a.m., Sarah Warner-Overstreet, 35, of St. Helens, was arrested for hindering prosecution in the 140 block of Elm Street.
• At approximately 5:45 p.m., Samuel Paul Stonebrook, 42, of Warren, was issued a criminal citation for driving with a suspended or revoked license near Little Street and Wonderly Drive.
August 8
• At approximately 9:44 a.m., Tehvyn Shane Kiciza West, 25, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
July 29
• John Arthur Weldon was arrested for a warrant and charged with probation violation.
July 30
• Ryan Jeffrey Bernhard was arrested for reckless driving, eluding a police officer in a vehicle, and recklessly endangering. Sheriff’s Office records show Bernhard posted bail.
• Adam Corey Fleming was arrested and arraigned on multiple charges, including five counts of attempting to commit a crime, sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of tampering with evidence.
• Peter Alan Ware was arrested and sentenced for a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 31
• Nicholas James Folden was arrested and arraigned for assault in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and interfering with a peace officer.
August 1
• Kenneth Ray West was arrested on a warrant out of all county courts and charged with third degree theft. Sheriff’s Office records show he is out on conditional release.
• Jeffry Alan Williams was booked and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
August 2
• Luke Isaiah Clark was arrested and sentenced on a misdemeanor probation violation.
• Janice Juanita Lajean Gutierrez was arrested and sentenced for a felony charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
August 3
• Jeffrey Alan Buck was arrested and arraigned for criminal mischief in the first degree, and two counts of assault in the third degree.
• James Henry Ireland was arrested and sentenced for a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Andrea Marie Lockhart was arrested and arraigned for felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and tampering
with evidence, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, possession of methamphetamine, and reckless driving.
• Anthony James Pastorino was arrested and arraigned for a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine.
• Brian Alan Roseberry was arrested for a warrant out of the Oregon Department of Corrections and charged with parole violation.
August 5
• Robert Duvall Cooper was booked and released for failure to appear.
• Jacob Edward Reed Lain was arrested and sentenced on a probation violation out of Columbia County Circuit Court.
August 6
• Mireya Aileen Baltazar was arrested on a warrant out of all county courts and Multnomah County Circuit Court and is charged with failure to appear.
• Jesus Alexander Bellmas was arrested and sentenced on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.
• Lorenzo Corey Keone Brown was booked and released for attempting to elude police in a vehicle, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed knife.
August 7
• James Charles Cook was arrested and sentenced for a probation violation.
August 9
• Ryan James Beickel was arrested for a felony probation violation.
• Luke Isaiah Clark was arrested and sentenced for reckless driving.
• Carlee Camille Ramsdell was arrested and sentenced on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Garth Lanel Smith was booked and released on charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.
August 10
• Gillis Potter McDonald was arrested and sentenced on two felony counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree.
Rainier Police Department
August 2
• A caller was worried about a barking dog that was chained to a fence at the post office. The dog was apparently upset that he was left outside while his owner went to pick up his mail.
• Officers responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Highway 30 and Mill Street. Three people were transported with minor injuries and one driver was cited for driving uninsured.
• A woman went into a restaurant and acted as though she had paid for an order to go. Despite the fact she had no dough to pay, she grabbed the pizza and ran out the door. The case is being reviewed.
• A concerned citizen requested a welfare check on a male juvenile on the bridge. The juvenile turned out to be an adult, who was fine, but had no desire to speak with an officer.
• An officer checked on a couple of reportedly suspicious vehicles. Both checked out okay.
August 3
• A violation of a protection order was reported. The report was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
• A vehicle was towed as a hazard after being left in the roadway at night. It later came back as a vehicle that was stolen out of Kelso – the following day. The reporting party eventually admitted they lied as they did not want their son to get in trouble. They were booked and released for initiating a false report.
• Officers responded to a false residential alarm.
• An officer assisted a woman who was receiving harassing text messages from her ex.
• Drivers exchanged information after being involved in a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on the bridge.
• A vehicle that was abandoned at a stop sign was towed as a hazard.
August 4
• A caller reported a bird was loose in their house. The caller agreed to leave the room and to call a friend at a decent hour.
• A caller reported a suspicious circumstance after observing a tent near the marina. An officer checked the situation to find a citizen who was down enjoying the beach for the afternoon.
• A resident reported a person known to them had been making unauthorized purchases on their debit card. The report was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
• A citizen found a small dog wandering the streets. They were able to make contact with the owner via social media and the pup was returned home.
• A caller was concerned about a young man on the bridge. He stated he was having a bad day and appeared to be depressed. An officer spoke with him, got him in touch with some services and transported him to a safe place.
August 5
• A caller reported seeing a man having an argument with a group of juveniles and said one of the juveniles was pushed. Police were unable to locate any of the parties involved.
August 6
• A caller reported a group of ‘tweakers’ had their music blaring. Upon officer arrival, the only music that could be heard was from a boat on the river.
• Officers responded to an alarm at a local business. The doors were open, but the building was unoccupied. Officers secured the building and notified a manager.
August 7
• Officers checked on a man lying on the sidewalk. He had been sleeping and was okay.
• Officers checked on a man that was slumped over in a vehicle. He had used heroin earlier and was waiting for it to wear off.
• A motorist was assisted in getting his vehicle started.
August 8
• Officers responded to a business alarm. The building was secured.
