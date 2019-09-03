For the Record
The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens Police Department
August 11
• At approximately 4:51 p.m., David Dale Hendrickson, 28, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 340 block of N. 16th Street.
• John Kenneth Eugene Thurston, 49, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 480 block of S. 18th Street.
August 12
• At about 8:40 p.m., Tarence Foster Williams, 20, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and failure to report as a sex offender on Columbia Blvd. near Ace Hardware.
August 13
• At about 8:31 p.m., Daniel James Hobson, 22, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and subsequently charged with supplying contraband while at McCormick Park. He was found to be in possession methamphetamine.
August 14
• Police served an active warrant on Michael Stephen Malone, 50, of St. Helens in the 900 block of Port Ave.
Rainier Police Department
August 8
• A train engineer reported seeing some items lying near the train tracks. As the train was passing, a man lifted his head and the conductor heard a ‘thump’. The train stopped and they checked on the man. Luckily, the man had no apparent injuries and he was adamant that he did not want first responders contacted. The man gathered his belongings and pedaled away on his bicycle before an officer arrived. A search of the area found no one matching the victim’s description.
August 9
• A caller reported a man in a pickup was parked on the bridge, throwing garbage out through his non-existent windshield and over the embankment. The bold litterbug bugged out of the area before officer arrival.
• An officer responded to a business alarm. An open door to the building was secured.
• A teenager had an episode with their grandparents and left on foot. The juvenile was located and returned.
August 10
• A caller reported two vehicles and several individuals that were acting suspicious and the caller believed they were conducting a drug deal. No vehicles or individuals were found in the area.
• A citizen was concerned about a tent that was set up near the river. The occupant was located and asked to relocate his domicile.
• A man and woman were reported as suspicious as they ‘look like they may be using drugs.’ The man left before an officer could check on him, and the woman was fine.
• Some tools were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle motor-vehicle crash on Highway 30.
• Three vinyl windows were taken from a residence.
August 11
• A woman, her boyfriend and her mother got into a heated argument that involved yelling and door slamming. The boyfriend left the house and went to Chevron. The woman’s mother also went to Chevron and bought gas to encourage the man to leave.
• A citizen reported they had a suspicious looking vehicle that had been parked on their property for over an hour. An officer arrived and woke the sleeping occupant. The man did not have any identification and the information he giving the officer was conflicting. It turned out the man was being evasive as he ‘found’ the truck behind an abandoned house in Washington and the keys were in the vehicle. Despite his attempt at justification, he was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
• A transient man was arrested for violation of a restraining order.
August 12
• A woman was reportedly dumping garbage on her neighbor’s property. The neighbor advised that he put up no trespassing signs.
• A dog was running at large in the city park. The dog was able to elude officers.
• Officers responded to a false residential alarm.
• A concerned citizen advised that a man and woman parked a vehicle in front of the caller’s residence. The caller asked them to leave as he thought the situation was suspicious and said there had been thefts in the area. The subjects left the area.
• A resident reported that a few items were missing from their home and the exterior of the house was vandalized.
August 13
• A woman was reportedly yelling profanities and appeared to be ‘high’ on something. While officers were en route, a vehicle stopped, picked up the woman and went over the bridge.
• Officers responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on the bridge. Both parties were issued invitations to the municipal court: one for driving uninsured and the other for following too close and driving uninsured.
• A stray dog was taken into protective custody and transported to the animal shelter.
August 14
• A caller reported a bearded man was causing a hazard walking in the roadway, not moving for vehicles. No one was found to be in the area.
August 15
• A woman had been observed on video stealing items from a store. The store did not wish to press charges, but did request she be trespassed from the premises.
August 16
• A caller was concerned about the welfare of a woman who was looking over the railing of the bridge. An officer observed he woman had walked across the bridge into Longview and appeared to be just fine.
August 17
• Several callers reported seeing a German Shepherd-type dog running around the city park and on the highway sporting only his fur and a cone around his neck. The cavorting canine dodged officers and made a getaway.
• An officer responded to a false residential alarm.
