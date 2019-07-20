The Port of Columbia County unanimously passed two resolutions at their Wednesday, July 10 meeting. The first resolution
concerned a fourth amendment to the lease for U.S. Pipe Fabrication, LLC, located at Multnomah Industrial Park. The second resolution concerned a land exchange closing extension with Scappoose Industrial Airpark.
Resolution 2019-35 was a fourth amendment to the U.S. Pipe’s lease, originally established on Jan. 23, 2014, according to port records. The amendment both extends their lease and reduces the extension terms for the lease from five-year terms to three-year terms.
According to Miriam House, Property/Operations Assistant Manager for the port, the reason for the decreased extension terms is to give the company’s new management personnel time to understand their business.
“We normally have a five-year lease, they wanted one year, so we negotiated a three-year lease,” House said.
House also said that the company’s next lease will be re-evaluated for an extension renewal, meaning that after three years, it is possible for the company to request to go back to five-year terms.
Included with the lease amendment was an early termination right, including fees for terminating early, which is a portion of their annual base rent.
Resolution 2019-36 was a land exchange closing extension for Scappoose Industrial Airpark, LLC (SIA).
During the July 10 meeting, Craig Allison, Property and Operations Manager for the port explained that this amendment was for an agreement that the port had previously negotiated with SIA about a land exchange.
Port documents indicate that the original closing deadline for the land exchange was June 30 of this year. The resolution grants a closing date of Sept. 30, 2019.
Allison said during the meeting that the land exchange requires a review and approval of the agreement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and that the project requires three more months to complete it.
The port granted the extension, passing the resolution.
