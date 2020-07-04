The operators and employees of the Plymouth Pub are looking to the future as they mark their one year anniversary.
The pub and restaurant is located at 298 S. 1st Street in the Old Town District of St. Helens.
Owner Brad Rakes said customers appreciate the business.
“They’re just glad that we’re here,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot of options before. St. Helens needed more eating establishments, more variety. That’s the main thing I heard.”
The pub, named in honor of the "Plymouth" the former name of St. Helens, offers traditional American pub-style food, including burgers, sandwiches, fries, soups, salads, and a host of appetizers.
According to Rakes, the Pub's most popular food is fish and chips. As far as beverages go, the restaurant wouldn’t be a “Pub” without alcohol, and Rakes said his most popular beverage is beer, with IPAs being the most popular beer.
“We sell more IPAs than anything,” Rakes said.
Rakes describes his restaurant is a family-friendly place, with a sports theme. Pictures of athletes are scattered along the walls, and nine large flat screen TV’s are placed throughout. During NFL season, a good crowd shows up to the restaurant to watch with friends, Rakes said.
During its first year, the restaurant has increased offers. In November, Rakes added breakfast to the menu for weekend meals, which he said started out slow but has since become more popular, with the Pub's chicken-fried steak the most sought-after item.
Rakes has also hired several additional employees to help with the growing clientele. Rakes said sales are up 25 percent overall and the Pub can see up to 400 customers over a weekend.
This, in spite of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which forced the restaurant to shut its doors and forced Rakes had to furlough most of his employees for two weeks. As Columbia County entered Phase 1 of the state's reopening, Rakes was able to launch take out service only and eventually bring back his employees.
Now, under Phase 2 of the state's reopening framework, Plymouth Pub is able to resume in-person dining under social distancing guidelines.
Rakes said one of the Pub additions this summer, follows customers' request for outdoor seating. Although the restaurant does not have a patio, tables have been placed just outside the Pub along the sidewalk and you'll often see diners at the outdoor settings.
Rakes other future plans include expanding the restaurant to the back, filling an empty space with storage where a haunted house used to be located. In the more distant future, Rakes said he would like to one day have a private banquet room in the restaurant.
“We get a lot of calls where people have a party of 40, and it’s hard to sit a party of 40 in here," he said. "It’d be nice to have a separate room."
If there is anything in particular that Rakes is grateful for, it is the community, who he said has shown a lot of support during COVID-19.
“They really came out," he said." They bought gift certificates and kept us going. It makes you feel loved."
The Plymouth Pub can be reached at 503-396-5108.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.