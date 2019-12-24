A year after approving an initial sale agreement, the St. Helens City Council has voted 3 to 1, to finalize a sale agreement of an 8.35-acre parcel located at 1400 Kaster Road for an Industrial Agriculture Facility, to ACSP, LLC.
During the vote, City Councilor Keith Locke abstained and Councilor Stephen Topaz voting against the sale.
Since June 2017, ACSP, LLC has been leasing a site from St. Helens for a cannabis cultivation lot on the former Boise Mill property.
The finalized sale agreement has been in the works for a while. City Administrator John Walsh termed the agreement a “do-over” of a previous sale agreement the city voted to approve in November of 2018. That sale agreement specified the city would sell 8.21 acres to ACSP for “no less than $3.48 million.”
The sale agreement finalized at the public hearing on Dec. 18 was for $1.5 million.
There are a couple of reasons for the do-over, as St. Helens city officials explained at the public hearing. One is the reduction in price, which came from an independent appraisal in 2018 before the public hearing, Walsh said. The November 2018 public hearing inspired negotiations with the existing tenant, ACSP, Walsh explained. The negotiated price ended up being $1,550,000.
A number of other complicating factors have delayed the finalization of the sale agreement, city officials said during the public hearing. Walsh said those factors include aspects of the property like easements, utilities and the storm water system. Councilor Keith Locke also said the mill site itself is completely isolated from the rest of the city, with no other city services stationed there aside from city water.
The property is part of a larger parcel that has been under the ownership of the city since July 2015, when the city bought the former Boise, Inc. paper mill property, a 204-acre site for $3 million.
“We’ve been working on redevelopment [of the property] ever since,” Walsh said at the December public hearing. Walsh said the city’s ultimate goal is to turn the site into an industrial park. The city recently received a $50,000 technical assistance grant from the Oregon Department of State Lands to create a master plan for the park, which will include not only ACSP but also Cascade Tissues.
Part of redevelopment of the land has included leasing a parcel, with the intention of selling, to ACSP. In June 2017, the city entered into a lease agreement with ACSP, an agreement that had an option to purchase. In the option to purchase, the acreage was 9.5 acres. The proposed sale is less than that, at 8.35 acres because it retains a roadway access to a property owned by the Port of Columbia County, Walsh explained.
The property has been the source of contention. In the November 2018 public hearing, numerous individuals spoke against the city leasing land to a cannabis plant, citing bad image for the city, possible noxious smell, among other concerns. A lawsuit, dismissed in Columbia County Circuit Court last December, claimed the city improperly entered into lease and sale agreements
with ACSP.
During the recent December public hearing, the only public comment came from Shauna Stroup-Harrison, who expressed her concern about the change in price, and asked the councilors if they thought about doing a second appraisal.
City officials responded that they trusted the appraisal they received from the original appraiser.
Locke, who abstained from the vote because of a personal connection he has with ACSP registrant, Alex Reverman, added positive comments in favor of ACSP.
“They want to help, they’re helping us clean that site,” Locke said. “Without them, the site would have nothing done to it today.”
