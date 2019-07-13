The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is holding a series of listening sessions with the marijuana industry
The listening sessions provide an informal setting for Commissioners to learn about the issues facing the marijuana industry. The Commission wants to hear from the marijuana industry on: the Producer License moratorium (Senate Bill 218), exporting, social consumption, and changes to the Marijuana Program.
The first listening session was held in Bend on Tuesday, July 8. The OLCC will hold three additional listening sessions, in Ashland on July 17, in Eugene on July 30, in Ontario on August 6, and in Portland from 6 to 9 p.m. on August 12. The Portland listening session will be held the OLCC Headquarters Commission Meeting Room, 9079 SE McLoughlin Blvd., in Portland.
Licensees and stakeholders can register to attend the listening tour sessions on the OLCC Eventbrite page at: www.bit.ly/2AGaYUS
