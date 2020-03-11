John Dreeszen has been appointed by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners as the interim director for the CC Rider Transit operations.
Commissioner Margaret Magruder told The Chronicle Dreeszen will take his new post on Monday, March 16. He has bee the CC Rider Transit coordinator.
Magruder said at this time, the Commissioners are not planning any further searches for a transit director.
"We are just going to evaluate the situation and make a decision on how we will move forward," she said.
Former CC Rider transit director Todd Wood left the position on March 6 to take a similar job in Canby.
CC Rider serves Columbia County as its public bus agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.