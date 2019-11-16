Mark’s Custom Exteriors, located at 58581 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens, will be leasing their facility to Columbia Community Mental Health beginning January 1, 2020. MCE will be moving to their new location in Scappoose, at 33374 Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, as of December of 2019.
“As a business owner and community member of Columbia County for over 25 years, we feel it is important to share this exciting news with our customers, fellow community members and partners in business,” states MCE Owners, Mark and Angie Holcomb. “The decision for us to transition to a new facility was part of an opportunity presented to us by Columbia County Mental Health. CCMH has an incredible Children & Family Program that services our community. When CCMH asked us to utilize our building so they could more suitably facilitate their program for the community, we had a hard time saying no.”
In 2009 MCE made their dream building come to life and it has been a functional facility for them for the past 10 years. Mark Holcomb states, “When CCMH approached us, we took careful consideration and thought as to where we want our business to go. We agreed that this was the appropriate time to start building a new office that is more suitable for our needs today.”
The new facility at 33374 Scappoose-Vernonia Highway will function as an interim office and showroom while MCE works on constructing a new permanent office space. “We are anxious to share with you the concept of our new modern building which will include office and warehouse space so our staff and crews can more efficiently perform their daily job duties and service our customers better,” states Mark Holcomb. “Our vision for the future of our company is simple: to remain the same family owned and operated business we have been for the last 25 years, providing the highest quality of experience, expert skill and outstanding customer service our partners and customers appreciate. We hope you are as excited as we are and look forward to visiting with you at our new location in Scappoose.”
Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH) will lease the MCE facility as an extension of their main campus. Executive Director, Julia Jackson, plans to use the new space exclusively for Outpatient Children and Family services.
“When our realtor Clayton Madey found this space, I was ecstatic. The facility is absolutely breathtaking and really speaks to a safe, therapeutic, and home-like environment for children and families to receive care,” said CCMH Executive Director Julia Jackson. “CCMH has really grown as an agency, and we don’t see that changing course. It made sense to separate adults from children’s services by providing a location that was designed uniquely for them and around their needs.”
At the new MCE location, CCMH will provide the continuum of outpatient care, including: individual and group counseling, medication management services, adolescent day treatment, wrap around care meetings, and case management. The location will also house administrative and support positions for community-based services that fall within the children and family department.
CCMH will continue to operate out of their main Creekside campus, located at 58646 McNulty Way in St. Helens, where they will provide primarily adult outpatient services. CCMH currently owns and operates several facilities throughout the county that provide residential care, supported housing, satellite services, and integrative wellness care. Additionally, CCMH partners with many community entities (including Corrections, DHS, the court system, and schools) to provide site-based services.
“We are so excited to see the Children and Family campus blossom in this new location,” said Julia Jackson. “The MCE building is a beautiful and perfect setting to carry out our mission of providing “safe and supportive opportunities for healing and recovery”.
