It’s time for round two of Hometown Heroes in Columbia County, spearheaded by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), who recently made the announcement on their Facebook page seeking help in identifying local residents who are currently serving in the military and who are stationed overseas.
“I think it went really well last time,” CCSO Captain Tony Weaver said. “We got hundreds of pounds of donations in different food items we asked for – socks, baby wipes, books, everything from gum to jerky to candy – it was an amazing show of support from the community for our five local heroes we did this for in round one.”
The hope, the CCSO said, is to surprise these heroes, along with the rest of his or her unit, with some personalized care packages.
Round two will be a bit different, however. In this round, the CCSO will also be collecting donations for our local National Guard Unit, who will have 99 soldiers deploying overseas later this year.
“We wanted to try to do something for them, as well,” Weaver said. “They’re deploying in late October or early November.”
Additionally, the CCSO will be doing a bit more fundraising for this round. Weaver said they weren’t quite prepared last time for the cost of shipping so many heavy boxes overseas.
The sheriff’s office is also partnering with the American Heritage Girls this time. In round one, they helped package everything up for our Hometown Heroes and created handwritten notes to all the service men and women that were surprised with the packages.
Weaver said sometime in the very near future, the CCSO will have a display in their lobby where donations can be dropped off. They’ll also be creating a Facebook page specifically for Hometown Heroes that will link to the CCSO page. On that page, the community will be able to locate all the pertinent information for donating, and the various items the CCSO hopes to collect for round two.
“Since the post went up on Sept. 10, we’ve already received three nominations for potential heroes,” Weaver said.
If anyone knows of someone currently serving overseas, please contact Captain Weaver at tony.weaver@columbiacountyor.gov or by phone at 503-366-4638.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.