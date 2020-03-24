The St. Helens Senior Center is struggling financially and is now only delivering meals Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, rather than Monday through Friday.
The center, located at 375 S 15th Street, provides meals to senior citizens through its Meals-on-Wheels program and other activities for senior citizens throughout the year,
On Monday, March 16, Director Kathy Innocenti received permission from the center’s board of directors to dip into the center’s emergency funds to keep the meals on wheels program going.
The center also closed its thrift store, Top Notch, on Saturday, March 21, due to decreased customer volume, Innocenti said.
While the center usually receives about $90,000 from the Community Action Team per year to support its
operations, the center is facing an approximate $5,000 per month shortfall for the Meals on Wheels program, Innocenti said. That revenue shortfall is due to the decreased customers at Top Notch and also the lack of revenue and donations coming from activities the center regularly hosts, according to Innocenti.
For the Meals on Wheels program, the center has about 160 people on their regular route, according to Innocenti.
In order to keep the program going, the center is providing recipients one fresh meal and one frozen meal, and volunteers are working hard to make that happen. While the center usually makes 200 meals per day on their normal schedule, they are now doubling that output so that recipients can have another meal the next day.
Volunteers are coming in from local schools as well as from Foursquare Church, Innocenti said.
Along with a reduced delivery schedule, many of the volunteer drivers themselves are over the age of 65, and because they are in the high-risk category they have had to stop delivering meals. While the center is making it work for now, and sometimes having to rely on drivers from Community Action Team, some of the other drivers are taking on extra routes and helping out for as long as they can, Innocenti said.
To stay in line with social distancing policies, drivers are enacting protocols like putting meals in plastic bags with handles on them and leaving bags at the door instead of handing them directly to the seniors.
For the few folks who require their meals to be handed directly to them, there are a few safety measures in place, like gloves and hand sanitizer so delivery drivers can take extra precautions when they take meals inside the home.
Volunteers are also working overtime to sanitize rooms inside the center from top to bottom when the center finally does re-open, Innocenti said.
Before the worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic, the St. Helens Senior Center had multiple social gatherings a week for those aged 60 or older in the community. Gatherings included a lunch meal served every day, exercise classes, arts and crafts, a weekly movie, weekly guest speakers and a band that would come in on Fridays for live music. Innocenti estimated the center could have up to 90 people for their Friday lunch.
“It’s a big void in our lives as well as theirs, that they’re not able to come in here,” Innocenti said.
Naturally, because the center is not hosting these activities, they are also losing revenue. Even without the center running, other expenses stay static, like insurance, the center’s alarm company, or garbage bills.
“There’s still some bills that are coming in even if we’re closed, that we still have to pay whether we’re open or closed,” Innocenti said.
For now, the board of directors has entrusted Innocenti with making the decision of how much she needs to pull from savings each month, with the understanding being that her spending will be under review each month.
Funding for the center, and for necessary programs like Meals on Wheels, comes from the local Community Action Team, and there are three sources of federal funding CAT receives that go toward the St. Helens Senior Center. The center gets roughly two dollars per meal from the funding sources. It costs the St. Helens Senior Center roughly $6 to make a meal. Other sources of funding come from local donors.
According to Juliann Davis, the program manager for the senior program at CAT, the senior center had a set amount of funding set aside at the beginning of the fiscal year for meals. Because of the novel coronavirus, it has put more demand on their system.
“Right now, we’re at about 15% more meals served this year than where we were at this time last year,” Davis said, adding that numbers are continuing to rise.
The center was already on track to spend every dime of their funding by end of April, Davis said.
To close the gap, the center is relying on donations made by participants, the city of St. Helens, real estate agencies and other agencies.
In addition Top Notch, the thrift store which helps fund Meals on Wheels, has been seeing a sharp decline of customers since the novel coronavirus outbreak. The store has had to reduce its hours. Where they used to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., they are now open from noon to 5 p.m. to save on payroll costs, Innocenti said.
The center operators and volunteers are trying to come up with ideas about what they can do virtually, like selling fine jewelry that was in Top Notch on Etsy.
So far, the Meals on Wheels program has been making it work.
“Some restaurants have come forward and donated food to us,” Innocenti said. “That has just been a godsend.”
There are no plans to shut down the Meals on Wheels program as of now.
“We’re going to keep it going as long as we can,” Innocenti said.
