St. Helens Assistant City Administrator Matt Brown is proposing a $43 million budget for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, unchanged from the total budget last year.
However, the city’s General Fund is budgeted at $10.6 million for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. That budget is up from $10.4 million from last fiscal year. Brown said the primary causes of the increase are property taxes and internal charges.
Due to the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System (PERS)rate increase expectations, the city will not be hiring any new personnel, according to the document budget document. City officials estimated about $1.9 million in PERS expenses, which is based on what the city payroll is estimated to be and the rates set by the state, according to City of St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.
The city currently has 69 full-time employees, four part-time employees and one temporary worker. The city has laid-off part-time recreation assistants. The assistants were not currently working, because after-school programs stopped when schools closed due the COVID-19, according to Brown.
“Since the school year is out for the year, the city felt it was best to officially let them go to ensure that we do not hold up any sort of unemployment they may be eligible for,” Brown said. “These employees will have first right to interviews when the rec program returns likely in the summer time.”
City officials said there are no other planned employee layoffs under the proposed budget.
Budget sustainability
“The City of St. Helens has the unwanted burden of a very low property tax rate (2nd lowest in the County) due to Measure 5 and Measure 50 that were passed many years ago,” the St. Helens Budget document reads. “When these measures were passed, it took into consideration current businesses (like large local businesses of Boise and Armstrong) that were alive and well in the community of St. Helens. Now, however, those companies including the jobs, tax revenue, and utility revenue are gone and the City of St. Helens is left with a remaining low property tax rate and no revenue from those large industries.”
A graph in the proposed budget document shows the five-year forecast of the general fund balance. It indicates that attaining a greater reserve is necessary to compensate for declining overall revenue.
“The City’s unofficial goal for management is to strive for a 30 percent reserve,” the document states. “The proposed budget shows a 25 percent reserve, which is still above the 20 percent that is stated in the financial policies for the City.”
One key budget change is within the city’s special revenue funds, which is the consolidation of four separate funds into three. Brown is recommending to the city council to place the St. Helens tourism fund into the community development fund as a separate department within the fund.
This, Brown said, is to help with cash flow and scheduling issues.
“The City operates on a fiscal year (July 1st through June 30th) which does not cohesively jive with that of event schedules. Many events that the City holds in the summer time (July-September and into October) can have expenses required earlier in the year. This means that budgeting for events can be difficult and in the past two fiscal years, the City has had to transfer funds to/from the tourism fund to remain in a good budget standing with the State of Oregon laws,” the document states.
The new system should enable no mid-year budget adjustments, the document states further.
The tourism fund, one of the special revenue funds, will have less revenue because of COVID-19, the document states, and therefore less expenditure authority. While some revenue loss is expected, there is no way to determine exactly how much, King said.
“There are too many unknown factors at the moment and we have no concrete timelines for when restrictions will be loosened in order to predict the impact to the fund,” King said.
The tourism fund contributes resources for planning on the city riverfront property, industrial business park and timber harvesting.
System Development Charges, or SDC Funds, fees paid by developers, which are set up for specific departments like water, sewer, storm, streets and parks have all expenditures budgeted.
“Having these funds budgeted to spend allows the City more flexibility when a grant becomes open or ready and allows the City to react faster when it is needed,” the document states. “This upcoming year, the City anticipates beginning new Master Plans for the Sewer and Storm Departments, which have not been completed for over 10 years.”
Internal funds include the equipment fund, IT services, public works operations, and facility major maintenance. The IT Fund will have increased charges as the city works to upgrade and repair the city’s network.
Next step
The budget committee will meet in three upcoming public meetings at 7 p.m. April 16, 23 and 30 during a Zoom session. The link for the Zoom meeting will be posted on the city’s website 24 hours before the meetings.
The St. Helens City Council is expected to receive the city budget committee’s recommendations and review the budget for adoption in June.
See the City of St. Helens proposed budget at,
The proposed budget can be found at https://www.ci.st-helens.or.us/finance/page/st-helens-city-budget
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.