The League of Oregon Cities and CityCounty Insurance Services recognized the City of Rainier at the 94th Annual League of Oregon Cities Conference in Bend the weekend of September 27-28, 2019 for having no lost time injuries among its 18 full-time employees in the course of the reporting year.
The city and Mayor Jerry Cole were presented with the Gold Safety Award certificate at the annual meeting of municipal leaders.
“This award speaks highly of our employees and their attention to safety as they serve the city,” said Mayor Jerry Cole. “Our staff is small and safe performance protects our workers, serves the public with consistent staffing levels, and keeps insurance costs low, all benefits to our community at large. The people of Rainier can be proud of the men and women who are dedicated to maintaining the quality of life in Rainier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.