The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) notified the City of St. Helens on Dec. 2 that St. Helens was awarded a $50,000 technical assistance grant to create a St. Helens Industrial Business Park Master Plan.
The St. Helens Industrial Business Park is located on an approximately 225-acre underutilized brownfield that the City of St. Helens purchased in 2015. The property is located at the former Boise White Paper Mill site.
“This award is a key step in continued planning for the Industrial Park to promote local job growth and retention,” said Mayor Rick Scholl of the grant announcement. “We are excited to make progress on our Council’s goals.”
It is the City’s goal to facilitate and promote redevelopment of the site by removing environmental, regulatory, and infrastructure barriers associated with redevelopment of a brownfield. The St. Helens Industrial Business Park is entirely within a federally designated Opportunity Zone, the South Columbia County Enterprise Zone, and the boundaries of the City’s local Urban Renewal District, which was formed in 2017.
In order to effectively facilitate redevelopment and market the site to potential employers, the City needs to complete a Master Plan for the site. This Master Plan will guide the City through a site assessment, parcelization, and a phased infrastructure funding plan for sewer, water, storm, streets, and power on the largest remaining parcel of industrial employment lands within city limits.
The St. Helens Industrial Business Park Master Plan aligns with the St. Helens City Council’s 2019 goals to support economic development through fostering increased development of long-term family wage local jobs.
The Master Plan will be completed by January 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.