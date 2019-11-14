The City of St. Helens has been rejected for the 2019 BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) Transportation Discretionary Grants program, receiving notification from the U.S. Department of Transportation earlier this week, according to a press release from the city.
This is the second time the city has been rejected for the BUILD grant, having submitted a similar application and being rejected in 2018 of last year, as The Chronicle previously reported.
The grant would have given the city $11.1 million in federal grant funding to extend The Strand Street and South 1st Street south, link the two streets to complete a loop on the waterfront property and tie the street extensions into Tualatin Street and South 2nd Street with a pedestrian path. It also would have funded approximately 1,500 feet of boardwalk and trail across the Columbia River.
This is a developing story. Please follow The Chronicle online and read Wednesday's print edition for more details.
