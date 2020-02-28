The Port of Columbia County is moving forward with the next step of cleaning a contaminated site at one of their industrial parks.
Railroad Corridor Industrial Park, located at 1550 Railroad Avenue in St. Helens, was home to the former Pope & Talbot wood-treating site and contains creosote contamination. To clean up the site, the port began a remedial investigation in 1995 and finally received approval of the completion of the investigation in January of this year.
While the remedial investigation took a couple of decades, the feasibility study is expected to be a much faster process, the goal being to complete it this year, with an estimate being seven months. The feasibility study will cost an estimated $122,000, reimbursable by the port’s insurers, port documents state.
Creosote is a chemical that is used as a preservative or antiseptic It is often used to prevent rot on wood structures.
However, it is a cancer-causing agent to humans, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry and is not approved for indoor or residential uses.
DEQ approved the supplemental remedial investigation of the site in January of this year, 25 years after beginning the investigation, and they approved the port’s feasibility study work plan in November of 2019. The work plan was completed ahead of time in order to move forward with the feasibility study as quickly as possible, Port documents state.
Kurt Harrington, consultant with Cascadia Associates, has been working on the project since its beginning.
“I’ve been on it a long time. I’m very passionate about seeing this thing through,” Harrington said.
Cleaning up the site involves looking at different alternatives, required under DEQ’s cleanup rules, Harrington said. Some cleanup methods might include injecting steam into the ground to volatilize the creosote away, or mass excavation to send the creosote to eastern Oregon. What the cleanup will mostly involve, Harrington said, is passive remedy, involving taking advantage of the clean soil resting on top of the site, and using the river’s natural recovery and burying of the contamination.
Additionally, cleanup will involve getting rid of wood debris adjacent to the site, Harrington said.
All cleanup alternatives must be done in a way to make sure they fit in with future plans, Harrington said. They also might get specialty contractors for ideas to officially implement some of the technologies.
“Then we'll have a month of internal review and recovery working with their consultants to make sure they understand that they're on board and then it'll go to DEQ,” Harrington said.
After DEQ looks at the completed feasibility study, there will be a public comment period and ultimately a record, the final step.
The Railroad Corridor Industrial Park is a 104-acre site, zoned for heavy industrial use, of which 17 acres is currently available. The current cleanup involves an area that is approximately 25.15 acres in size, and would become available for development after DEQ has deemed the site as No Further Action.
