The Port of Columbia County Budget Committee has unanimously approved recommendations for the proposed $16.6 million 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.
At $16.6 million, the port’s proposed budget for 2020-2021 is a decrease of $1.6 million from the 2019-2020 budget. Port officials said the decrease is attributed to the potential reduction in revenues due to the current economic conditions and a smaller capital outlay.
The budget committee’s recommendation includes reducing the port’s property tax levy to zero for residents and industry within the port district in 2020.
The Chronicle spoke with Port of Columbia County spokesperson Gina Sisco for insight about the port budget and the plan of reducing the port’s property tax levy to zero for residents and industry within the port district.
The Chronicle: To clarify, is then the port relying on its tenant leases, permits, and licenses fees to replace the property tax revenue?
Sisco: The Port’s revenue forecast is broken down in the attached graph.
The property tax revenue, if left steady at $.0886 per thousand of assessed value, would make up approximately 2.4% of the Port’s total budget.
A copy of the 2020-2021 Proposed Budget is available on our website (https://www.portofcolumbiacounty.org/finance/page/2020-2021-proposed-budget) and provides more detail.
The Port identified a few proposed capital investments listed in the proposed budget that may be deferred to offset the suspension of the tax levy for one year.
These deferred projects include renovation at the Clatskanie Business Center ($100,000), Trestle Beach Survey ($10,000), a new Port maintenance building ($87,000), the Bayport RV Park Phase II expansion ($100,000), and a modular addition to the Port’s main office building ($100,000).
The Chronicle: How much revenue is generated by the property taxes for the port?
Sisco: The Port’s property tax levy in 2019 was $.0886 per thousand of assessed value, and if left steady for 2020, would generate an estimated $396,730 in revenue for the Port.
The Chronicle: What are the range of capital projects and their budgets that are part of this overall port budget and ones we will see emerging?
Sisco: A list of all potential projects by site is included in the 2020-2021 Proposed Budget and is available on our website (https://www.portofcolumbiacounty.org/finance/page/2020-2021-proposed-budget).
A few significant projects include the completion of a $3.25 million, 31,500 sq. ft. building at the Scappoose Industrial Airport for a new port tenant Devinaire LLC; $1.25 million for an addition to an existing building and the construction start of a new building for current port tenant Composites Universal Group at Multnomah Industrial Park; and a potential for a $4.1 million, 35,000 sq. ft. building at McNulty Industrial Park in St. Helens.
The Chronicle: How will those capital projects benefit communities in Columbia County?
Sisco Additional buildings and infrastructure improvements will assist in attracting new economic growth and opportunities within Columbia County. Capital projects will also support local business development efforts both around the Scappoose Industrial Airpark and in support of the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center (OMIC).
The Port Commission members are scheduled to adopt the proposed 2020-2021 budget June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.