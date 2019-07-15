The Columbia Arts Guild is hosting an art exhibit at the Columbia City Celebration on September 14, 2019.
All residents of Columbia County may enter to display their artwork. There is no entry fee.
Each piece must be framed with a wire in back so that it can be hung.
Please contact Dana Belisle at: dananjim11@gmail.com by Sept. 5 with the number of pieces and size of artwork you would like to display.
Bring your artwork to the Columbia City Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. Your work must be picked up between 3 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 14th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.