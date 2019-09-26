The Columbia County Republican Party held a picnic and barbecue from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Trojan Park in Rainier. As well as being a get-together for GOP members in Columbia County, the event was an opportunity for local GOP members to hear from Republican speakers who are active in current events. According to Traci Brumbles, Chair of the Columbia County Republican Party, approximately 45 people attended the event altogether, although attendance was staggered throughout the picnic.
Present at the picnic were two speakers, Brian Stout, who recently filed his candidacy for State Representative for District 31, looking to unseat current Democratic Representative, Brad Witt. Also present was James Buchal, Chair of the Multnomah County Republican Party, who has run for Oregon Attorney General in the past and is currently representing Joey Gibson in the $1 million lawsuit against the founder of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer. Gibson is accused of inciting violence against a group of left-wing customers at a pub in downtown Portland during a May Day celebration.
Stout spoke first, shortly before 1 p.m. In his speech, Stout spoke about some of his goals regarding his upcoming race, including reducing taxing, spending and overregulating, which he said he sees as big problems in Salem. Stout also said he would be seeking out volunteers to help with his campaign. Unfortunately, Stout’s speech was cut short because his daughter was in labor and he needed to meet his new grandchild.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Buchal spoke, and his speech focused on the Republican ideal of reducing government power.
“That government is best which governs least. Government is a necessary evil. Government is like fire, a tool that can easily destroy and must be carefully contained,” Buchal said.
In his speech, Buchal covered many topics that are current hot-button issues, such as undocumented immigration, the Green New Deal, the Second Amendment, religious freedom in schools, media bias against conservatives and his current trial representing Gibson.
In talking about the Gibson trial, Buchal said he believed Gibson was wrongfully accused of inciting violence, and that he was fending off a woman who was attacking him.
“The lawyers of Portland, who are happy to help Antifa, wouldn’t represent Mr. Gibson. He finally came to me, and I took the case, because I think what has happened here is not just about Joey, but it is about tyranny,” Buchal said.
To conclude his speech, Buchal encouraged the audience members to encourage their neighbors to register Republican, before the next major election in 2020.
“We’ve got about 400 days left to do it, which is plenty of time,” Buchal said.
Brumbles said she thought the event was successful.
“This is our annual picnic. We have it every year here at Trojan Park for the Republican Party. And we open it up to any conservative, like-minded folks that want to come,” Brumbles said. “It was good. It was a fun time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.