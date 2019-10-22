The project to expand and improve the Veterans Memorial Plaza at McCormick Park has been completed.
To mark the occasion, there will be a Veterans Memorial Plaza Dedication at McCormick Park in St. Helens on Friday, Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. The event will last approximately half an hour and will be free and open to all Columbia County residents. Attendees should bring a brown bag lunch to enjoy in the park with other guests after the conclusion of the formal dedication. Light refreshments will also be available.
The dedication ceremony will celebrate the partnerships between the City of St. Helens, VFW Post 1440, businesses and community members who helped to expand the existing Veterans Memorial in McCormick Park to a full-sized plaza. The expansion has enabled the hosting of larger veterans events and honors Columbia Country veterans who died during conflict or after returning home due to a war injury.
Following the formal dedication on Nov. 1, the Plaza will later be used on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, to host an annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. led by VFW Post 1440.
Project history
The project began in April of 2017, when the City of St. Helens was awarded a $46,770 grant from the Oregon Parks & Recreation Veterans & War Memorials Grant Program to support the expansion of McCormick Park’s existing Veterans Memorial. The Memorial paid tribute to those servicemen who were killed in World War I, World War II, and Korea.
Since its original dedication ceremony on Nov. 11, 2010, there have been several increasingly popular countywide Veterans Day events held at the memorial. With state senators and house representatives in attendance as guest speakers, the events quickly outgrew the space available for attendees.
Through a partnership with VFW Post 1440 which contributed over $48,000 toward the current project, the memorial plaques were expanded to honor Columbia County veterans who have lost their lives in more recent conflicts.
Lower Columbia Engineering, CalPortland, Scappoose Sand and Gravel, Pacific Stainless, Senator Betsy Johnson and Brandon Sundeen from the Columbia County Museum Association also assisted with or financially contributed to the project.
The expansion project included:
• Increasing the footprint of the existing memorial to provide more room for Veterans Day ceremonies and other VFW events.
• Installing a new covered area to provide additional seating options for disabled veterans during inclement weather.
• Recreating the former monuments with additional names from World War I, World War II, and Korea discovered through additional research.
• Installing additional monuments to honor servicemen and servicewomen who were lost in more recent conflicts, including Vietnam and conflicts in the Middle East.
The original memorial
The VFW Post 1440 hand-built the first St. Helens Veterans Memorial, which was originally located along Highway 30 at Columbia Boulevard. It included wooden plaques with hand carved names of Columbia County war casualties from World War I, World War II, and Korea. The original wooden plaques and a 105 Howitzer Cannon were dedicated in 1958. When the Oregon Department of Transportation widened Highway 30, certain items from this memorial were moved to McCormick Park, but not the original wooden plaques.
Members of the VFW Post 1440 were very interested in finding or re-creating the lost plaques. A local engineering firm, Lower Columbia Engineering, volunteered to design and build new monuments that would be more durable replicas of the original wooden plaques. Considerable donations and public and private in-kind contributions helped fund the project.
Similar to the original project, Lower Columbia Engineering also contributed greatly to the design and construction management for the current expansion project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.